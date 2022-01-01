Go
Main picView gallery

Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

350 Lakeshore Dr.

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Cheeseburger
$6.75
Popular
3pc Chicken Strip and Fries
$7.75

Chicken Strips (2)

Popular
Coke
$2.50
Popular
Gatorade
$3.00
Popular
Jumbo pretzel with cheese sauce
$3.00
Popular
Chili Chez Fries
$5.50
Popular
Fries
$2.75
Popular
cup of ranch
$0.25
Popular
Greek Salad Wrap
$7.95
Popular
3pc Chicken Strip and Fries
$7.75

Chicken Strips (2)

Popular

More

Fries
$2.75
Chip Around
$2.95
cup of ice
$0.50
Plain Hot Dog
$3.00
Cheeseburger
$6.75
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms MI 48236

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe
orange starNo Reviews
18480 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Detroit (Mack Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
18743 Mack Ave. Detroit, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Sugar Bar - 373 Fisher Road
orange starNo Reviews
373 Fisher Road Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
Garrido's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 995
19605 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.3 • 330
19595 Mack Ave grosse pointe woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grosse Pointe Farms

Garrido's Bistro
orange star4.5 • 995
19605 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Bricks Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 541
15201 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
View restaurantnext
Ferlitos Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 495
20745 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.3 • 330
19595 Mack Ave grosse pointe woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
orange star4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Grosse Pointe Farms

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston