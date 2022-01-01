Pier View Coffee Company

Go
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO

300 Pier View Way • $

Avg 4 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Pier View Classic (AKA Breakfast Sandwich)$8.00
Breakfast Bagel$9.00
Perfect Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
California Club$9.50
Latte
Acai Bowl$11.00
Caramel Macch (Caramillia)$4.00
Peach Fuzz$8.00
Mexican Mocha
Americano
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Pier View Way

Oceanside CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
