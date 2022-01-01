Pier 23
Pier 23 is the future of dining; it is more than just a place to eat; it is an experience!
Eat. Drink. Chill.
12817 Harbor Road
Location
12817 Harbor Road
Ocean City MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bad Monkey West
Fresh bread made from scratch everyday. Grass-fed, all-natural beef patties. Homemade dressings and sauces.
Martin Fish Company
Come in and Enjoy
TOAST OC
Authentic, Classic Italian dishes combined with the ONLY True New York Style Pizza in Ocean City and amazing breakfast.
Rice House Bistro
Come in and enjoy!!