Pier 6

1 8th Street

Popular Items

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon*$27.00
Roasted summer vegetables, blood orange reduction.
Fried Goat Cheese$15.00
mixed greens, fried goat cheese, strawberries, sliced almonds, vinaigrette
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$16.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw
Watermelon Tomato$14.00
mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze
Pier 6 Cheeseburger*$18.00
house blend, cheddar, tabasco onions, pickles, fries
Chopped Mediterranean$14.00
romaine, baby watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, chickpeas, red onions, olives, greek vinaigrette 
Caesar$14.00
romaine, shaved cauliflower, panko
Crab Cake$15.00
chipotle aioli, micro greens, watermelon radish
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$23.00
avocado lime crema, jicama slaw, fries
New England Lobster Roll$33.00
served cold, mixed greens, fries
1 8th Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
