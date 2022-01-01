Go
Pier i Cafe

Open for our 2021 season! Weather dependent.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

500 W 70th St • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic French Fries$5.00
Classic Chicken Tenders$9.50
crispy & tender chicken, choice of dipping sauces
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, home made
habanero hot honey, pickles and
our signature cole slaw on a
toasted brioche bun
Veggie Burger$10.00
classic california veggie patty, fp sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted roll
Old Bay Fries$5.00
Creamed Corn Soup$7.00
Rose - Glass$12.00
Mistral Vallee Rose, Cotes du Luberon, France- refreshing and elegant with layers of lively fruit and a smooth finish.
Blueberry Lemonade$3.50
Our pier made blueberry lemonade, garnished with fresh blueberries.
Pretzel$8.00
Kids Cheesy Corners$5.00
Corn tortillas with melted cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

500 W 70th St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
