Pierogi Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

18 E Prospect Street

Waldwick, NJ 07463

Popular Items

Sauerkraut & Mushrooms$14.00
Potato & Onion$14.00
Spinach & Feta$14.00
Zapiekanka$12.00
Toasted Bread with Mushrooms & Cheese
Golabki$12.00
Stuffed Cabbage
Meat$14.00
Potato & Cheese$14.00
Potato, Bacon & Cheddar$14.00
Grilled Kielbasa$12.00
Kielbasa & 3 Pierogi$12.00
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Restaurant info

Location

18 E Prospect Street, Waldwick NJ 07463

