Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda (Pepsi-Sierra Mist)$3.25
coke, diet coke, sprite
Cake Pops$2.75
Bubly Sparkling$4.00
Mini Feta Pies$1.75
Latte$3.50
illy espresso, steamed milk
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
Spartan Bagel$13.00
Jalapeno & cheese bagel, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, cream cheese
Breakfast Wrap$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, turkey bacon in a fresh tortilla. Served with a side of fruit
Hummus (6oz)$8.00
garbanzo beans and tahini
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5000 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

