Pietro's
Pietro’s is a St. Louis Italian restaurant that was started in 1960 as a small, family operated bar and dining establishment. Still family owned, Pietro’s has served generations of families with quality meals at reasonable prices.
3801 Watson Rd
Popular Items
Location
3801 Watson Rd
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SOHA Bar and Grill
so•ha (sō hā) n.
1. ThThe name is derived from SOuth HAmpton
Avenue. 2. SOHA is a Gastropub with
an insane draftft beer selection and an outside
the box American menu. 3. The room
is decorated with a plethora of large flat
screens. 4. The decor is super comfy with
a fireplace in the center of the dining room
which pulls together the “lodgey” feel. 5. Our game room allows fun for all the family to enjoy together 6. Our beer garden allows for extra
seating and communal fun times.
Chris' Pancake & Dining
Come on in and enjoy!
58HUNDRED
Come in and enjoy!
Schlafly Bottleworks
St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.