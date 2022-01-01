Go
PieZano's Of Northport - 395 Fort Salonga Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

395 Fort Salonga Road

Northport, NY 11768

Menu

Most Popular

Caesar Pizza Wrap
$8.28

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce & Caesar Dressing Wrapped In a Slice of Pizza

Popular
Pasta E Fagioli
$7.50

Mixed pasta & white beans in tomato broth

Popular
18" Round Pizza
$19.04
Popular
Regular Pizzette
$13.40

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella

Popular
Francese
$21.68

Egg Battered & Sautéed In A White Wine, Lemon & Butter Sauce

Popular
Chicken Buffalo Slice
$5.72
Popular
Garlic Bread
$3.62
Popular
Garlic Knots
$0.50
Popular
Chicken Roll
$9.26

With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Popular
Greek Salad
$13.97

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Popular

Pies

9" Personal Deep Dish Pie
$11.33

Clams

Clam Sauce
$18.58

Whole & Chopped clams sauteed in your choice of sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad
$12.37

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons. Tossed with homemade creamy caesar dressing

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread
$3.62
Popular

Penne

Penne Alla Vodka
$27.89

Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots
$0.50
Popular

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza
$21.68

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.50

Mixed pasta, vegetables & chicken in broth

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Roll
$9.26

With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Popular

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza
$19.61

Thick Crust 12x17 Pizza

Greek Salad

Greek Salad
$13.97

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Popular

Lasagna

Baked Meat Lasagna
$16.51

Baked with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Garden Salad

Garden Salad
$12.37

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

More

Italiano
$10.35

Capicola, Prosciutto, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Lettuce

Eggplant Roll
$9.26

With Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Zucchini Sticks
$9.57

With Marinara Sauce on the side

Chicken Parm Hero
$13.40

With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Picatta
$21.68

Sautéed With Capers & Artichoke Hearts In A White Wine, Lemon & Butter Sauce

Portofino
$21.68

Sautéed With Artichoke Hearts, Portobello Mushrooms & Sun-dried Tomatoes In A Marsala Wine Sauce

Fiorite
$17.08

Broccoli, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bell Peppers & Grilled Chicken Sauteed In Garlic & Olive Oil

Pasta w/ Meatballs
$19.61

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce Over Pasta

Salsiccia
$17.08

Bowtie Pasta, Sliced Sweet Sausage, Peppers & Onions In Garlic & Olive Oil

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

395 Fort Salonga Road, Northport NY 11768

