PieZano's Pizza

Authentic New York Style Pizza and Homemade Italian Food

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1322 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots - Half Order of 4$5.00
Served with side of Marinara
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
12" White Garlic$13.00
Garlic Spread & Mozzarella Cheese
Calzone$10.00
Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
10 Traditional Wings$14.50
Garlic Knots - Full Order of 8$8.25
Served with side of Marinara
18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
10 Boneless Wings$11.00
Pizza by the Slice
12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1322 Washington St

Watertown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

