Pifer Bros. BBQ Company

What began as two brothers with a love of making BBQ is now available for you to enjoy with your family and friends! All of our meats are smoked in our handmade, seasoned to perfection smokers, using local, hand cut hickory in our fires. Our mouthwatering sides are family recipes that we ate as kids. We would love to share our food with you! Call us today and let us do all the work and you have all the fun!

451 Central Rd. Unit D

Popular Items

BBQ Fries$12.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Fries
Small Side$3.00
A 5 oz. Side Choice of one of our Homemade Sides
Egg Rolls$7.99
Your Choice of Two
BBQ- Smoked Cabbage and Pork Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Buffalo Chicken- Our Pulled Chicken Covered in Dad's Wing Sauce Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Mac & Cheese- Our Homemade Mac & Cheese Wrapped in an Eggroll Wrapper
Norm$13.99
"The NORM" its our BIG SANDWICH!!
Our Pulled Pork Sandwich covered in Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce with a Scoop of Coleslaw and a Scoop of our Homemade Mac & Cheese on Top of the Sandwich
Medium Side$6.00
A 8 oz. Side Choice of one of our Homemade Sides
BBQ Nachos$11.99
Pulled Pork, Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, Homemade Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Candied Maple Bacon, Green Onions on a Bed of Scooped Chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with or without slaw and your choice of a side and a drink
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
The Classic, Our Pulled Pork covered in our Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce with your Choice of with or without Our Coleslaw on Top
20 Wings$21.99
Our Dry Rubbed Smoked Then Fried for Service Covered in your choice of 1 of our 3 Sauces. Also Comes with Our Homemade Piggy Sauce for Dipping
Hush puppies$6.99
Fried Golden Brown with side of Homemade Honey Butter
451 Central Rd. Unit D

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
