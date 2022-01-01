Go
Pig and a Jelly Jar

Southern-Inspired. Brunch Driven. From Scratch. Every Day.

1968 E Murray Holladay

Popular Items

Kitchen Sink$9.50
House Recipe crumbled sausage, local bacon, diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa. // Add sausage patty $4
Green Eggs & Ham$12.50
Sliced smoked ham, fresh tomatoes, poached eggs over buttermilk biscuits, topped with green chili hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes
B. E. C. Sando$7.99
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
BBQ Pulled Pork Salad$12.00
Local pulled pork, homemade BBQ sauce, creamy slaw dressing, green leaf lettuce, shredded kale, slaw, diced tomato and onions, and chopped local bacon.
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.
Location

1968 E Murray Holladay

Holladay UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
