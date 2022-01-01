Go
Pig and Brew

Pig & Brew is a kid-friendly neighborhood barbecue restaurant bar. Providing you with authentic North Carolina style barbecue

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1313 Hull street • $$

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER$5.00
MAC & CHEESE$4.00
PULLED CHICKEN BBQ$8.50
FRIED FISH / TWO SIDES$14.50
MINCED NC STYLE PORK BBQ$7.50
HILLBILLY FRIES$8.50
Fries, Cheese, Bacon with the chose of NC style Pork BBQ or Pulled Chicken BBQ
FRIED WINGETTES (5)$9.50
Corn Bread$4.00
SMOKED WINGS (6) / TWO SIDES$15.00
BURNT END BRISKET SANDWICH$9.50
Grilled onion, Cole slaw & BBQ sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1313 Hull street

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

