Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder

Pig and Tiger located inside Avanti F&B-Boulder serves modern Taiwanese food using the best product from local Colorado farms.

1401 Pearl Street

Popular Items

Cold Sesame Noodles (V)$14.00
sesame sauce, seasonal veggies, cilantro, chili oil (vegan, spicy)
Pork Belly (the O.G.)$9.00
pickled mustard greens, cilantro, fried shallots. 2 buns per order.
Sweet & Spicy Brussels Sprouts (GF) (V) (Spicy)$9.00
tiger aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro (gluten free, vegan, spicy)
Saucy Pork Noodles (Zhajiangmian)$15.00
minced pork ragu, crispy garlic, seasonal veggies, cilantro
Steamed Pork Dumplings$10.00
pumpkin, scallion, daikon, cilantro, dumpling sauce (7 pieces)
Confit Duck$14.00
hoisin, cucumber, scallion, crispy garlic. 2 buns per order.
Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
braised beef shank, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, scallions
Hot & Sour Soup (GF) (V) (Spicy)$7.00
tofu, mushrooms, chili oil, cilantro. (gluten free, vegan)
Mix and Match (Choose 2 or more buns)
Mix and match. Pick any two (or more) buns.
Braised Pork over Rice (Lu Rou Fan) (GF)$15.00
Pork belly, shiitakes, mustard greens, umami egg (gluten free)
Location

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
