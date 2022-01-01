Pigeon Forge breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Pigeon Forge
More about Smoky Mountain Pancake House
Smoky Mountain Pancake House
4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|Papa Bear Breakfast
|$11.99
Three eggs, two strips of bacon , one sausage patty, and one sausage link.
|Baby Cakes
|$5.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
|Mama Bear Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
More about Smoky's Pancake Cabin
WAFFLES
Smoky's Pancake Cabin
4235 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Popular items
|French Toast Breakfast
|$10.99
French Toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties
|Big Dave's Breakfast
|$15.99
Grilled smoked sausage, 2 strips applewood smoked bacon, sampling of country ham, and a sausage patty. Served with 3 eggs, hashbrown casserole, biscuit and gravy, and pancakes
|Smoked Bacon Breakfast
|$8.99
Smoked Bacon & 2 Eggs