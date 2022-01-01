Pigeon Forge breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Pigeon Forge

Smoky Mountain Pancake House image

 

Smoky Mountain Pancake House

4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Papa Bear Breakfast$11.99
Three eggs, two strips of bacon , one sausage patty, and one sausage link.
Baby Cakes$5.99
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Mama Bear Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
More about Smoky Mountain Pancake House
Smoky's Pancake Cabin image

WAFFLES

Smoky's Pancake Cabin

4235 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.4 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Toast Breakfast$10.99
French Toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties
Big Dave's Breakfast$15.99
Grilled smoked sausage, 2 strips applewood smoked bacon, sampling of country ham, and a sausage patty. Served with 3 eggs, hashbrown casserole, biscuit and gravy, and pancakes
Smoked Bacon Breakfast$8.99
Smoked Bacon & 2 Eggs
More about Smoky's Pancake Cabin
Restaurant banner

 

Brick and Spoon

136 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brick and Spoon

