Burritos in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve burritos
More about Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|Cheese Chicken Burrito
|$10.99
|Burrito California
|$13.50
|Special La Casa Burritos
|$14.99
More about Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Burrito Mexicano
|$9.15
One burrito with beef tips topped with white cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Burrito Especial
|$8.90
One burrito with ground beef and refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice
|Burrito San Jose
|$12.75
One burrito with shredded pork and grilled steak. Topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.