Carne asada in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge restaurants
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve carne asada

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill

2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE

Avg 3.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito de Carne Asada$14.99
TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$14.99
Carne Asada$16.99
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway

3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$15.99
A tender and marinated sirloin steak. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado slices and tortillas
Tacos de Carne Asada$11.55
Three steak soft tacos served with pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

