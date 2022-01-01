Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pigeon Forge

Go
Pigeon Forge restaurants
Toast

Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Junction 35 Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Junction 35 Spirits

2655 Teaster Lane #280, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.7 (1175 reviews)
Takeout
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Junction 35 Spirits
Corky's Ribs & BBQ image

BBQ

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

3584 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (2288 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich - Pulled Chicken$9.99
More about Corky's Ribs & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Pigeon Forge

Green Beans

French Fries

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Philly Cheesesteaks

Nachos

Map

More near Pigeon Forge to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston