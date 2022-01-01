Enchiladas in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve enchiladas
Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$13.99
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$13.99
|Cheese Enchilada Kids
|$5.99
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$9.50
Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
|Enchiladas Dona Maria
|$11.95
Three chicken enchiladas prepared in tomatillo sauce. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$11.95
Combination of four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.