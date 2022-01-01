Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Pigeon Forge

Go
Pigeon Forge restaurants
Toast

Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve enchiladas

Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill

2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE

Avg 3.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Rancheras$13.99
Enchiladas Supremas$13.99
Cheese Enchilada Kids$5.99
More about Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway

3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Rancheras$9.50
Two cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Dona Maria$11.95
Three chicken enchiladas prepared in tomatillo sauce. Topped with white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Supremas$11.95
Combination of four enchiladas, one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one bean and one cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice.
More about Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Pigeon Forge

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Taquitos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Tacos

Fried Ice Cream

Map

More near Pigeon Forge to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston