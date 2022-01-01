Fajitas in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve fajitas
Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|Smoky Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Fajita Tacos
|$11.25
Three fajita-style steak or chicken or shrimp soft tacos. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and charro beans
|Mixed Fajitas
|$15.25
Grilled seasoned steak and chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.40
Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.