Quesadillas in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve quesadillas
Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
|Shedder Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Smoky Quesadilla
|$15.99
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Quesadilla A La Carte
|$0.00
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$11.60
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with tender fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
|Alambre Quesadilla
|$13.50
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with steak, bacon, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.