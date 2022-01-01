Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge restaurants
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve quesadillas

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill

2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE

Avg 3.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Shedder Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Smoky Quesadilla$15.99
More about Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway

3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla A La Carte$0.00
Fajita Quesadillas$11.60
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with tender fajita-style steak, chicken or shrimp and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Alambre Quesadilla$13.50
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with steak, bacon, grilled onions, pineapple and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway

