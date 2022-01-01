Steak fajitas in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|For one Fajitas Steak
|$14.99
|For two Fajitas Steak
|$28.99
|Fajita Steak Chimichanga
|$13.99
More about Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Steak Fajitas
|$14.99
Grilled seasoned steak with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.