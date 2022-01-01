Taco salad in Pigeon Forge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill

2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE

Avg 3.7 (42 reviews)
Smoky Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
Taco Salad Ground Beef$9.99
Taco Salad Shedder Chicken$9.99
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway

3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Fajitas Taco Salad$10.15
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce.
Taco Salad$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce
