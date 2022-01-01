Taco salad in Pigeon Forge
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Viva 5 De Mayo Mexican Grill
2250 PARKWAY, PIGEON FORGE
|Smoky Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
|Taco Salad Ground Beef
|$9.99
|Taco Salad Shedder Chicken
|$9.99
Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge - 3965 Parkway
3965 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Fajitas Taco Salad
|$10.15
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with fajita-style steak or chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce.
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and white cheese sauce