Go
Toast

Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

112 N ANDERSON ST • $

Avg 4.9 (117 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

112 N ANDERSON ST

Tullahoma TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE CELTIC CUP COFFEE HOUSE

No reviews yet

Serving Specialty Coffees, Teas, Ales and Cuisine in an Auld World Atmosphere!
Great Coffee--Great Company--Great Community!

one22west

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated restaurant in historic downtown Tullahoma nestled in the heart of whiskey country.

Sundrop Shoppe & Luncheonette

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Prater's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston