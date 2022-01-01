Go
Piggy’s Restaurant

Piggy's is a family owned restaurant since 1985. Come on in and enjoy our breakfast or lunch.
8am-3pm Weekdays
7am-3pm Weekends

16 N Lake Shore Dr

Popular Items

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancake$8.45
(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES. Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Sausage Patty Omelette$10.50
Short Stack of French Toast$7.75
Piggy's one of a kind grilled french toast topped with powder sugar. (2 pieces)
Chocolate Chip Waffle$9.75
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLES
Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Baked with chocolate chips inside, with an option to add whip-cream.
TOAST$2.25
[] 1 Egg w/ Cheese & Meat$6.75
2-OZ MAPLE SYRUP$1.50
[] 2 Eggs w/ Cheese & Meat$8.50
Side Bacon$3.50
HOME FRIES$3.25
See full menu

Location

16 N Lake Shore Dr

Lake Harmony PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

