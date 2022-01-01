Go
Toast

Piglatin Cocina

Not your average latin food spot with a fun atmosphere

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2825 Dublin blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICHARRON$8.00
Fried pork belly
ISLAND TACO$4.00
THE purple, pineapple pulled pork taco.
KIMCHI TACO$4.50
Korean-style pork street taco.
YUCATAN$4.00
Banana leaf & tequila-braised pork street taco.
CHIMI SHRIMP$4.50
Chimichurri shrimp street taco.
GUAVA LAVA CHICKEN$4.50
Sweet & spicy chicken street taco.
CUBANO$12.00
Classic Cuban style sangwich
PIGLATIN PLATE$12.00
Hefty portion of mojo pork, rice, black beans, Island Sauce. Served w/ maduros.
PLÁTANOS MADUROS$5.00
OG ELOTE$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2825 Dublin blvd

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste of Philly Dublin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Whistle Pig Brewing

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston