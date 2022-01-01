Pigs by Bigs

Go
As a Food Truck during the week we travel to Industrial Parks & Food Parks. On a weekly route. On the weekends we are found at events throught Southwest Michigan and Northwest Indiana. Our menu is filled with a variety of tasty Texas BBQ Low & Slow items. All cooked with our local fruitwood. Suck as Whole Pigs, Pork Butts, Sausage, Chicken, Brisket even Smoked Bologna Chubs and more. Our other fame comes from the grill. Our offering are small daily on the menu, but change often to provide a variety. It also helps keep the line moving and we all like that.

40 River St

Location

40 River St

Niles MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
