Sam's Little Pigs BBQ

840 S Pine St

Popular Items

Sam’s Regular Sandwich$4.89
The Sam’s Regular is a regular sized chopped pork sandwich, with your choice of sauce.
Chop Pork Plate$10.49
Loose chopped pork with a bun on the side and your choice of sauce served with two sides.
Sam’s Regular Plate$8.59
Regular sized bbq sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides
Cheeseburger Plate$9.59
Hand patted cheeseburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings. The plate is served with your choice of two sides.
Chicken Fingers Plate$11.49
Five of our hand breaded chicken fingers served with your choice of two sides.
32oz Togo Drink$2.49
Tea$2.29
Chop Chicken Plate$10.49
Loose smoked chicken served with a bun on the side with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Hamburger Steak Plate$10.99
10oz hand patted hamburger steak served with a slice of buttered Texas toast and your choice of two sides.
Senior Plate$8.49
Smaller portion of a chopped pork sandwich served with your choice of two sides and a drink. (55 & older please)
Location

Spartanburg SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
