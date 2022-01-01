Go
Toast

Pigtails

Come in and enjoy!

21001 North Tatum Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

21001 North Tatum Blvd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

No reviews yet

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrio Queen

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston