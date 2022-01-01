Go
Pikadiyo

400 south dixie hwy

Popular Items

Pika Bowl$10.49
Rice with lettuce & tomato with choice of protein.
Ginger Twist Shot$3.75
Ginger and lime
Abuela's Completa$10.95
Rice or Sweet Potato, black beans, sweet plantain, lettuce, tomato with choice of protein.
Classic Bowl$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
Cilantro$0.75
Abuela's Wrap$8.95
Brown rice, black beans, sweet plantains, american swiss cheese and choice of protein.
Cafe con Leche$2.95
Pikaduro Wrap$7.95
Brown rice, American swiss cheese, sweet plantain with choice of protein
Location

coral gables FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

