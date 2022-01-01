Pike lake resort
Come in and enjoy!
215439 N SHORE DR
Location
215439 N SHORE DR
Hatley WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
WISH Steakhouse
Thanks for choosing WISH
The Palms Supper Club
Paradise On Your Plate.
Sam's Pizza - Schofield
You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza.
Our Dining Room is Open
Papillon's
Come in and enjoy our famous Italian Fries or Pizza. We make the dough fresh daily and grate the cheese fresh. It our down home family restaurant serving our community since 1978.