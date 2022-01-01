Go
Toast

Pike Place Chowder

Pike Place Chowder is Yelp's #1 Most Popular Dish in the US. Two locations in Seattle, WA open daily since 2003.

1530 Post Alley

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Captain's Roll$14.95
Delectable seafood combo of bay shrimp and dungeness crabmeat gently tossed with mayo, celery, lemon juice, and secret seasonings.
Crab, Oyster & Chorizo Chowder$8.25
With a vegetable medley in a creamy shellfish stock
Seafood Bisque$8.25
Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth
New England Clam Chowder$8.25
Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices
Smoked Salmon Chowder$8.25
A Seattle favorite! Northwest smoked salmon, capers, and cream
FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll$29.95
Served warm. Maine lobster meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.
Seared Scallop Chowder$8.25
Succulent scallops, kettle-seared in a creamy broth w/ dill and lime juice
Original Dungeness Crab Roll$19.75
Served cold. Delectable, fresh crab meat, lightly tossed with mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.
Market Chowder$10.75
Chef's Choice of fresh ingredients. May include a variety of seafood.
See full menu

Location

1530 Post Alley

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The MARKET

No reviews yet

Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!

The Moore Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston