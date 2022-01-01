Pike's Pine Isle Lodge
Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!
PIZZA • GRILL
1261 Pine Isle Rd • $
Location
1261 Pine Isle Rd
Three Lakes WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
