Go
Toast

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge

Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!

PIZZA • GRILL

1261 Pine Isle Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza - Large$18.95
A delicious classic or start to build your own. Add your favorites!
Vegetables $1.00, Meats $2.00
Haddock Dinner - Fried$8.95
A sweet and flaky 4oz Haddock loin hand-breaded and deep-fried golden brown. Served with you choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.95
A tender, marinated chicken breast seared and served with your choice of veggies. Add cheese for .50 and bacon for 1.50.
Walleye Dinner - Fried$14.95
A beautiful Canadian 6oz filet, hand- battered and deep fried golden brown. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Wings 6 Pack$11.95
Six bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of sauce.
Pine Isle Smash Burger$9.95
1/3 lb of fresh, never frozen ground beef, smashed on our seasoned cast iron griddle. Customize yours with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles or onions.
Add cheese for .50, ale braised mushrooms for 1.00 and bacon for 1.50
Make it a double for 3.00.
Churro$4.95
Cinnamon Sugar Churro served with a vanilla anglaise.
Cheese Curds$7.95
White cheddar lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Mixed Tacos x3$9.00
Supreme Pizza - Large$24.95
Sausage and pepperoni, with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1261 Pine Isle Rd

Three Lakes WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Claytons 1881 Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Street Ed's

No reviews yet

Drive a little enjoy alot!

Great Escape Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Mexicana Rhinelander

No reviews yet

At Casa Mexicana we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food.
The key to our success is simple: providing quality food that taste great every single time, and providing our customers with genuine service. We offer authentic Mexican cuisine and American food options.
Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! Thank you for your support, we are proud to serve the North woods Community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston