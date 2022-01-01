Go
Pil Pil

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

E 78th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)

Popular Items

Gambas Al Ajillo$14.00
Shrimp poached in garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes and finished with sauvignon blanc
Cojonudo$12.00
Grilled bread with chorizo and garlic topped with egg.
Mac And Cheese$15.00
Manchego and chorizo macaroni
Patatas$10.50
Fried potato wedges with spicy ketchup and aioli sauce
Brussel$15.00
pan fried brussels sprouts with jamon, and red wine reduction
Ensalada De Queso$13.50
Aragula salad with goat cheese, cherrie tomato and crushed almonds ( add chicken or steak for6$ )
Pan Con Tomate$7.00
Grilled bread rubbed with tomato, garlic and olive oil.
Pulpo$21.00
Grilled Traditional Galiciano octopus cooked with crispy garlic and olive oil served with boiled potatoes and topped with spanish paprika
Carne Adobada$19.50
Grilled Skirt steak marinated in spanish paprika servid with seasoned fries glazed with spicy ketchup and aioli sauce
Tortilla$10.50
Traditional spanish egg and potato omelet with ailio and mixed olives
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

E 78th St

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
