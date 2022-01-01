Pilar Cuban Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
397 greene ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
397 greene ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Come in and enjoy!
Brain Food
Healthy food that actually tastes good !
Petee's Cafe
Damn fine pie for damn fine people.