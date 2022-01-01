Go
Pile High Burgers

Big, juicy burgers with 50+ topping options

Popular Items

Shroom & Swiss Burger$13.00
Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms†, Mayo, & Mashed Avocado on a Brioche Bun.
Curly Fries$6.25
Zesty Battered Curly Fries
Kids Cheeseburger w/Fries$6.00
Small burger with American Cheese, Ketchup, and a small side of Shoestring Fries.
BBQ Burger$13.00
Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pickles, Red Onion, Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato, & BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Bleu Cheese$12.00
Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Sautéed Onions†, & Mayonnaise on a Brioche Bun.
The Boring (Ya Basic!)$11.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard on a Brioche Bun.
Sweet Potato Fries$6.52
Shoestring Fries$5.73
Thin-Cut Fries
Pile Your Own$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
B.A.L.T. Burger$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, & Mashed Avocado on a Brioche Bun.
Location

Arvada CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
