The Pillbox Tavern

Catering to all individuals and families coming together in wonderful Saint Paul!

400 Wabasha #220

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$11.00
Hand battered, calabrian chili honey
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
Hot Chicken Tacos$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ranch
Pillbox Burger$17.00
White american, burger sauce, bacon, fried onion, lettuce, tomato
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, scallion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, served
with your choice of dressing
Plain Burger$13.00
Customize your own burger by adding cheese and toppings
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fries, choice of sauce for dipping.
Toss them in any of our wing sauces for $1.00
Wings$15.00
3 Flavors: buffalo sauce, pickled celery, blue cheese dressing •
chipotle dry rub with ranch dressing •
sweet and spicy Korean with scallion mayo
Ranch$0.50
Philly cheesesteak$17.00
Thin sliced ribeye, onion, house made cheese whiz
Location

400 Wabasha #220

St. Paul MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
