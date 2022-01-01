Go
Pilot Project Brewing

Hours:
Sun-Thurs: 11am-10pm
Fri-Sat: 11am-12am
Pilot Project is a brewery incubator based in Logan Square, Chicago. Our approach to brewing industry-defining products happens by fostering relentless experimentation of new brewing recipes, breweries, collaborations, styles, and concepts. Our mission for every guest walking into the Pilot Project tasting room is to experience the thoughtfulness we put into our products by way of expert knowledge and impeccable customer service.

2140 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Popular Items

4-Pack: The Secret History of All Things$16.00
Odious Cellars // Mixed Culture Saison // 5% - A stunning combination of mixed culture funk paired with candied orange and lemon rind. Mild acidity and a dry finish. A staff favorite. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.
4-Pack: Jobo's Wall$17.00
Brewer's Kitchen // Milkshake Double IPA // 8.5% - A juicy hop-cocktail by anyone’s definition. Sabro, Sultana, Citra and Chinook make for a dangerously smooth and rich DIPA affably enriched with Milk Sugar.
Parisian Latte$5.50
An in-house pistachio and rose water syrup garnished with elegant, wild red roses
4-Pack: Gir$16.00
Azadi Brewing // Kesar Mango IPA // 6.9% - Brewed using Gir Kesar Mango grown in western India, this juicy, yet bitter IPA features a bright orange pulp hue and is balanced with Mosaic, Citra and Azacca hops to create welcomed characteristics for IPA and mango lovers alike. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.
500ml Bottle To Go - Cryptomnesia$18.00
Odious Cellars // Barrel-Aged Violet Sour // 6.1% - Inspired by winter mulled wine, this violet sour has a bouquet of grape jam, strawberry, fresh cinnamon, orange zest, and a hint of ginger. Co-fermented with Cabernet Sauvignon.
Sampler 6-Pack$24.99
Featured Beer: 1) La Pyramide by Brewer’s Kitchen - Imperial Stout 2) 4-Hop Theorem by Histrionic Brewlab - DIPA 3) Astral Kinesis by Odious Cellars - Mixed Culture Saison 4) Field of Rooftops by Brewer's Kitchen - Brett Wit + Pomegranate 5) Green Mountains Only by Brewer’s Kitchen - Hazy Double IPA 6) Kavi by Azadi Brewing - Golden Ale
4-Pack: Forest Trek$16.00
Histrionic Brewlab // Hazy IPA // 6.5% - A beautiful bouquet of mandarin, pear, and juicy fruit blend effortlessly with a touch of pine in this bold, flavorful hazy IPA. Buy 2 Histrionic 4-packs, get a free Histrionic t-shirt or face mask.
4-Pack: Mañana de Mallorca$16.00
Brewer's Kitchen // Spanish Tea IPA // 7% - Made from a Spanish sangria tea featuring four different types of dried Spanish melon, Seville orange, hibiscus, and el dorado hops. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.
4-Pack: Green Mountains Only$16.00
Brewer's Kitchen // DDH DIPA // 8% - Tangerine, melon, and stone fruit in this big brew featuring citra, simcoe, amarillo & centennial. And no, the mountains are not blue. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.
4-Pack: Kavi$12.00
Azadi Brewing // Cardamom Golden Ale // 4.2% - Inspired by the mist-clad mountains, poetic tea gardens and backwaters of Munnar in the southern part of India. This crisp golden ale offers delightful notes of cardamom, lemon, pepper and a little pine. Refreshing and easy drinking. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
