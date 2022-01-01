Go
Toast

Pilot

Pilot is a seasonal oyster bar aboard one of America's most prized wooden schooners. Showcasing sustainably harvested oysters and nautically inspired cocktails, Pilot presents a concise menu of ingredient-driven seasonal plates by nationally acclaimed chef, Kerry Heffernan. Over the course of Pilot's nearly 100 year history, she's led many lives: as a contender to be the fastest sailboat in the world, as the country's longest serving pilot ship, as a ferry for soldiers in World War II, and as a research vessel that circumnavigated the world twice.

Pier 6 Brooklyn Bridge Park

No reviews yet

Location

Pier 6 Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bohemien Bar

No reviews yet

Craft cocktail bar & food

Estuary

No reviews yet

Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina.
Experience the Brooklyn Bridge Park waterfront and panoramic views of Manhattan while you dine. Chef serves globally inspired dishes with a marina flair, featuring fresh seafood, meat and vegetables with a focus on simplicity, accessibility and quality. The menu highlights various seafood items, sandwiches and burgers, and seasonal salads.

Ebb & Flow Bakery

No reviews yet

Neighborhood cafe serving coffee, pastries and lite bites. Come in and enjoy!

Colonie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston