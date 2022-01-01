Go
Toast

Pilsener Haus & Biergarten

Choose from over 20 premium drafts and 50 European & American craft Biers, alongside the best dining in the region- including our famous warm Bavarian pretzels!

SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1718 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Honey Aioli.
Veggie Burger$12.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Corn, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Brioche Bun.
Bratwurst$16.00
Two Piece Platter w/ Sourdough & Fries
Traditional Hofbräu Sausage made mainly of pork, with beef and veal.
Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
Served with Sourdough Bread & Fries
Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg wedge with bacon blue cheese dressing with corn, tomato, cucumber, & red onion
Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Red Onion, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese & Dried Cranberries w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette.
French Fries$5.00
Coleslaw$4.00
Hummus Platter$12.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Zucchini, Carrots, Celery, Artichoke, Green, Bell & Roasted Pepper, Served with Pita
Crab Cake Sliders$16.00
Jumbo Lump Southern style with Cucumber, Arugula, & Lemon Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street

Hoboken NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hudson Table

No reviews yet

Use this platform for add ons for our outdoor dining services including sangria carafes (just add wine), daily specials and more!

Tony's Farm Table

No reviews yet

Hard Working Hands. Artisanal Technique.
Mike Hauke is the proud owner of Tony's Farm Table and Tony Boloney's pizzeria. Mike has been providing gourmet food and ingredients to his home state of New Jersey since 2010. He has made it his mission to go back to a simpler time of food making by rolling up his sleeves and getting dirty. He has been recognized nationally for his innovation, spirit, and love for food.
How We Started
Born out of a curiosity to create. Starting at Steve & Cookie's Farmers Market in Margate, NJ 2010, we were presented with an opportunity to sell fresh mozzarella & flatbreads. Problem was, we really didn't know much about mozzarella & flatbreads!
Mike taught himself how to make everything from scratch, and his mantra was if we can buy it, we can make it. That's what farmers markets are all about.

Alfalfa Hoboken

No reviews yet

Delicious salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and homemade gluten-free doughnuts. Our mission is to inspire joy through balance!

Saku Hoboken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Delivery (within Hoboken) Tue - Thu 5pm - 9pm and take out Tue - Sun, 4.30pm - 9pm (8pm on Sunday)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston