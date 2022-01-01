Go
Toast

Pilsen Yards

Pilsen Yards is a bar-centric and music-driven hangout in the heart of Pilsen. Our menu of inspired latin street food, from tacos to ceviches, hummus to carne asada is plated up next to a mezcal, tequila, & whiskey charged bar program.

TACOS

1163 W 18th ST • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Taco *NUTS$5.00
almonds, tempura batter, cabbage slaw, bang bang aioli (contains nuts, gluten & dairy)
Sweet Potato Taco$4.00
cauliflower & sweet potato, pepitas, peanut sauce, queso fresco *GF (contains nuts & dairy)
Nachos$14.00
mango-braised beef, cheddar,
black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes,
sour cream, scallions *GF (contains dairy)
Tamales$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
Taco Arabe *SESAME$5.00
chicken thighs, hummus, queso fresco, fattoush (contains nuts and dairy)
Carrots Al Pastor$14.00
charred carrots + pineapple, cilantro pesto, lime crema ** GF (contains nuts & dairy)
Cochinita Taco$5.00
slow roasted pork shoulder, queso fresco, pickled onions *GF
Shrimp Taco$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
Chicken Enchiladas *NUTS$16.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion *GF (contains nuts, seeds, and dairy)
Cheeseburger$13.00
american cheese, grilled onions, pickles, barman's aioli (contains dairy & gluten)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1163 W 18th ST

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

S.K.Y.

No reviews yet

American cuisine inspired by favorite dishes from international destinations

MCM Protein Bar

No reviews yet

Delicious energetic and nutritional food all made under protein but not limited to protein shakes, overnight oats, acais, energy drinks, donuts, coffee, cheesecakes, and much more!

Slice Factory

No reviews yet

Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory

La Luna

No reviews yet

Located in Chicago’s vibrant and historically significant Pilsen neighborhood, La Luna stays true to the community’s ever-evolving cultural roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy an artsy play on Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse and artistic vibe of the neighborhood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston