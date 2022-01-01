Go
Toast

Pimai It's Thai

Come in and enjoy!

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pimai Fresh Tofu Rolls (4)$10.00
Fresh rolls filled with tofu, green apples, gobo, silver noodles & pickled radish, served with peanut sauce
Steamed Dumplings (8)$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce
Mussaman Curry$12.00
Thai-muslim style curry using dried spices for seasoning, served with onions, potatoes & peanut. Rice not included
See full menu

Location

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE

LOS ANGELES CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birds Rotisserie Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

Since 1994 Birds has been a home away from home for the residents of Franklin Village and beyond! Serving an array of down home dishes and delicious beverages, our staff will make you feel like one of the gang! Come on down to your nieghborhood bar!

LA POUBELLE BISTRO

No reviews yet

Welcome Friends!
Thank you for your patronage!

Clark Street Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

For The Win

No reviews yet

Grass-fed beef and Free range fried chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston