Pimentos Memphis
Come in and enjoy!
6450 Poplar Avenue
Location
6450 Poplar Avenue
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Beet Salad Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Central BBQ
Smoke is Our Sauce
Belly Acres
A fun family atmosphere serving up grass fed burgers, free range chicken, home cooked veggies, and the best milkshakes in town.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0095
Nothing Bundt Cakes