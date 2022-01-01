Go
Toast

Pimiento Tea Room

check the website for operating hours and other information!
www. pimientotearoom.com

200 N. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ten Layer Salad
iceberg | tomato | celery | monterey jack | pickled red onion | egg | green peas | pimiento cheese dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {vegetarian, gf}
Brunswick Stew$4.00
chicken | tomatoes | corn | limas | green beans | corn pudding
Cream Scone
Chickpea Salad$6.00
buffalo chickpea salad | ranch | celery + carrot relish | potato sticks | arugula | {vegan}
Arugula Salad
arugula | sweet potato | beets | goat cheese | pepita brittle | cinnamon vinaigrette | {vegetarian}
Flight Of Butter (Pick 3 Flavors)$1.50
Turtle Bean Soup
black turtle beans | cumin| chow chow | corn chips | scallions | {vegan, gf}
Vegan Scone$2.85
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

200 N. Main St.

Holly Springs NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vieni Ristobar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen

No reviews yet

Creatively Caffeinated

Tapline

No reviews yet

Craft beer and wine bar

Mason Jar

No reviews yet

Whether you find yourself at our table after a hard day at work, a more than usually difficult day with the kids, or simply looking for a place to grab a bite, we hope you find our restaurant welcoming and exciting. We hope you will come to know that at TMJT, “… Your jar is always full.” We hope the brewery taproom and our beer will be an extension of that experience. Whether you enjoy Mason Jar Lager Co beer at your home with friends, your favorite local bar, or at a social event, we hope you experience “a taste of southern hospitality.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston