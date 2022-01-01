Go
Pinch Boil House

We specialize in Southeast Asian-inspired seafood & street food. Ultimately, Pinch "boils down" to three things: Culture, Community & Damn Good Food.

SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

124 North Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1375 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Kaps Curry$1.00
Fried Dumplings - Save $0.50!$5.00
Pinch Fries - Save $0.50!$11.45
PORK Egg Rolls$5.50
Prawn Star BOWL$9.95
Fried Honey-Sriracha Glazed Shrimp, Scallions & OG Garlic Butter Mayo
Fountain Drink$2.95
Coca-Cola Fountain Products!
VEGGIE Egg Rolls$5.50
Kap's Chicken Curry Bowl - Save $0.50!$9.45
Dirty Bird BOWL$8.95
Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo
Chicken Banh Mi BOWL$8.75
Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

124 North Main Street

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

