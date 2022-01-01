Go
Toast

Pinch Chinese

New York's premier destination for Chinese comfort food, wine + cocktails.

177 Prince Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (6830 reviews)

Popular Items

Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON THURSDAY, NOV. 25 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
Peking Duck Feast [Wednesday Pick-Up]$325.00
THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY.
Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave.
The feast is recommended for 4-6 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

177 Prince Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mezzrow Jazz Club

No reviews yet

Little Owl the Townhouse

No reviews yet

Welcome to Little Owl the Townhouse!

Analogue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Springbone Kitchen

No reviews yet

Bone broth + wholesome food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston