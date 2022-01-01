Go
Pinched on the River

Eclectic Mediterranean Food and Desserts

GRILL

443 E Illinois St • $$

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)

Popular Items

The Victory Plate$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
Pita Roll$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
CousCous Bowl$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
The Athena Bowl$15.95
Fire roasted chicken kebob on a bed of crunchy greens, zesty Mediterranean salad, black beans, sweet corn, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and light garlic sauce. 
Salad Bowl$16.95
Six Piece Mediterranean Wings$13.95
Roasted Garlic & Pita$5.50
6 Beignets$5.25
Traditional, french, airy donuts covered in powdered sugar.
Falafel 6pc$7.25
Rice Bowl$17.95
Gluten Free Pita available
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

443 E Illinois St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
