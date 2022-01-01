Pinch Kitchen+Bar

Go
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8601 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)

Popular Items

Gambas al ajillo$15.00
wild patagonian red shrimp, garlic, saffron, cuban bread
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$16.00
patagonian salmon (sushi style), lettuce, tomato, red onions, dijonaise, capers, sunny-side up egg, brioche bun & petit salad
Mexican Coke$3.00
Organic Half Chicken$25.00
pommes puree, chicken jus
Pinch Salad$14.00
arugula, shaved veggies, parmigianno reggiano, cucumber vinaigrette
House Cut French Fries$8.00
ketchup
Pinch Croquetas$10.00
ham croquetas, aioli
Pinch Burger$18.00
8oz custom burger blend, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli, brioche bun & house-cut fries
Seasonal Soup$10.00
100% vegetables - vegan
Spicy Brussel Sprouts$8.00
chili flakes
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
