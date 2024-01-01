Squid in Pine Brook
Pine Brook restaurants that serve squid
More about Gencarellis - Pine Brook
Gencarellis - Pine Brook
1 Hook Mountain Road, Pine Brook
|Squid Ink Frutti Di Mare
|$26.00
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, clams, mussels, garlic & oil with a light tomato sauce
More about Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Pine Brook - 29 Route 46 East
Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Pine Brook - 29 Route 46 East
29 Route 46 East, Pine Brook
|Full Squid Ink Linguine
|$28.00
long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato
|1/2 Squid Ink Linguini
|$16.00
long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato