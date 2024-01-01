Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Pine City

Go
Pine City restaurants
Toast

Pine City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Cabina Caffe

455 Main Street South, Pine City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Cheddar Wrap$15.00
Chicken, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomatoes, bbq wrap
More about Cabina Caffe
Consumer pic

 

Garage Bar & Grill

755 Main St South, pine city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sesame Wrap$14.00
Backfired buffalo chicken wrap$13.00
your choice of grilled or crispy chicken buffalo sauce shredded cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap
Roasted Sesame Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Garage Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Pine City

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Pine City to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston