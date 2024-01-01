Chicken wraps in Pine City
Pine City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Cabina Caffe
Cabina Caffe
455 Main Street South, Pine City
|BBQ Chicken Cheddar Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken, bacon, cheese, spinach, tomatoes, bbq wrap
More about Garage Bar & Grill
Garage Bar & Grill
755 Main St South, pine city
|Grilled Chicken Sesame Wrap
|$14.00
|Backfired buffalo chicken wrap
|$13.00
your choice of grilled or crispy chicken buffalo sauce shredded cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap
|Roasted Sesame Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$15.00